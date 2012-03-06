How To Get The Most Charming Cat Eye & Pink Lip Look

Nothing says “glamour” like a picture perfect cat eye and a soft pink pout. So whenEmily Blunt went with this 50s inspired look at the premiere of Salmon Fishing in the Yemen it gave us a serious case of makeup envy.

But luckily for us, we had celebrity makeup artist Jenn Streicher around to explain exactly how we could get this same look at home:

Jenn prepped and primed Emily’s skin with SK II Facial Essence, Clarins Beauty Flash Balm and Clarins Instant Smooth primer. Using sheer, light coverage foundations and concealers like Chanel Vitalumiere and Cle de Peau in Ivory, Jenn covered all color spots and imperfections while leaving a dewy finish. She used Terry Rose de Rose blush in Fresh Rose to give that sheer pink finish on the apples of Emily’s cheeks and Lancome Pink Preview to make her lips stand out against her fair skin. On the eyes, Jenn used Chanel Ombre Paupieres and Dior Style Liner with its super fine pointto create the perfectly sculpted cat eye.

We think this is the perfect look for all skin and hair types, what do you think of this red carpet combo?