StyleCaster
Share

How To Get The Modern Matte Makeup Look

What's hot
StyleCaster

How To Get The Modern Matte Makeup Look

Rachel Adler
by
How To Get The Modern Matte Makeup Look
7 Start slideshow

131806 13085919062 How To Get The Modern Matte Makeup Look

Keeping your skin from looking like an oil-slick during the summer months is no easy task. We carry blotter sheets and pressed powder, but still suffer from shiny foreheads. Maybelline makeup artist Melissa Silver shows us in the slideshow above how to put a modern spin on the matte look by keeping your skin shine-free but giving your lids a soft sheen and your cheeks and lips a touch of color.

Follow her tips above for the perfect summer look.

Photos courtesy of Joseph D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Anna Carter, Ford

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Step 1: Start by applying Maybelline Fit Me Foundation for a modern matte look - this will let your skin breathe. Then conceal the under eye area and anywhere else you need extra coverage with a concealer.

Step 2: Use your concealer as a base on your eyelids as well.

Step 3: Use Maybelline Fit Me Pressed Powder to set the makeup - fine powder won't look cakey. This is essential for the matte look.

Step 4: Add a sheen to the lids with shadow to keep the look fresh and finish the eyes with mascara.

Step 5: Apply Maybelline Fit Me Pressed Powder Blush in Medium Pink to the apples of the cheeks for some color and then go over the blush with powder to mattify.

Step 6: Finish the look with a lip stain which will keep the look matte, but still fun. Make sure your lips have some moisture to them and blot them.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Tips For Smudge Proof Eye Makeup

Tips For Smudge Proof Eye Makeup
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share