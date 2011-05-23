How To Get The Modern Matte Makeup Look

Keeping your skin from looking like an oil-slick during the summer months is no easy task. We carry blotter sheets and pressed powder, but still suffer from shiny foreheads. Maybelline makeup artist Melissa Silver shows us in the slideshow above how to put a modern spin on the matte look by keeping your skin shine-free but giving your lids a soft sheen and your cheeks and lips a touch of color.

Follow her tips above for the perfect summer look.

Photos courtesy of Joseph D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Anna Carter, Ford