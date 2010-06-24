How To Get The Model Off-Duty Beauty Look

Naomi sports gorgeous undone hair for ‘Face Value’. Photo: Frances Tulk-Hart

What to do when you have six girls all with different hair and skin types? First, hairstylist Colin Gold of the editorial ‘Face Value‘ explained how he chose each style: If a girl was more highly spirited, I would give her more movement in the hair a more street girl had a straight, tougher style. This personality-based method was right in step with Gold’s unorthodox (but genius!) style.

He opted for a modern play on texture to go for a very undone, natural look. To get the ‘do, Gold was all free form; he took random sections of hair and alternated between curling and straightening sections. If it sounds haphazard, the end result was anything but. Plus, finishing off with a touch of LOreal Elnett Hairspray did the trick.



L’Oreal Elnett Hairspray, $13.99, target.com

Meanwhile, Angie Parker, using NARS products, applied a bold pink lip on model Vanessa to bring out her spunky personality. The shocking pink, slightly matte NARS lip color in Schiap was used to contrast with her alabaster skin. Parker also used NARS foundation on Vanessas skin, stating that the products are really sheer and lightweight so you dont get that caked on look.



NARS Foundation, $42 and NARS Lipstick in Schiap, $24 both available at narscosmetics.com



Vanessa makes a bold pink lip look accessibly pretty. Photo: Frances Tulk-Hart

Related:

STYLECASTER MODEL EXCLUSIVE: ‘Face Value’

Meet & Greet: Get To Know The Team Behind ‘Face Value’

Six New Faces Making A Splash In Model-dom

Style Casting: Models Chat Up The Camera