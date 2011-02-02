How To Get A Messy Chignon

The best hairstyles are the kind that 1.) you don’t need to wash your hair in order to do, and 2.) can be achieved in a matter of minutes. Which is why we’re loving the fact that low chignons are trendy, and not only have that effortlessly chic look and feel – but actually are almost effortless.

Matt Fugate of Sally Hershberger Salon stopped by our studios to show us how quick and easy a messy chignon was to achieve. Watch the video above for his tips and keep this hairstyle on hand for any of those mornings when you hit the snooze button just a few too many times.



Step 1: Sweep all of your hair to the side of your head and secure with elastic.

Step 2: Lightly backcomb your hair for body.

Step 3: Twist the hair back around your elastic.

Step 4: Secure with pins.