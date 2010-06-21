How To Get Marisa Miller’s Red Carpet Glow

Model Marisa Miller always has a stunning beach flush to her skin every time she steps on the red carpet or struts down the Victoria’s Secret catwalk. Though we suspect being an outdoorsy type of Cali girl has something to do with it, that healthy glow is created by celebrity makeup artist for Top 5 Management, Jackie Gomez; she’s also responsible for getting Beyonc glammed up before her concerts and appearances.

To steal Marisa’s red carpet look, follow Jackie’s beauty tips in the video above for your next big night out!

Step 1: Use a hydrating moisturizer all over the face

Step 2: Apply liquid foundation with a sponge across your skin

Step 3: Dab concealer under the eyes to brighten the area

Step 4: Use a luminizing lotion across your cheekbones and bridge of the nose

Step 5: Sweep bronzer across your forehead and under cheekbones

Step 6: Apply blush on the apples of your cheeks

Step 7: Sweep a translucent powder on your T-zone



Videography: Blake Martin for StyleCaster

