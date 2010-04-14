StyleCaster
How To Get A Loose Tousled Updo For Hot Summer Nights

StyleCaster

Rachel Adler
by
With the evenings warming up, it’s all about showing off your shoulders in long, flowy dresses. We’ve spotted quite a few gorgeously relaxed updos on the Spring Summer 2010 runways, but how to get the look without looking like an Eighties prom date? To get this tousled, perfectly disheveled updo, Vanessa Fernandez of Butterfly Studio Salon gives some expert hairstyle tips on how to pull your hair into a tousled chignon without going overkill on the product. Check out the step-by-step in the slideshow above!

Related: Forties Pin Up Curls Made Easy

Step 1: Start with towel dried hair and spray the hair with Shu Uemura Liquid Fabric Mineral Texture Spray or Sheer Laure Micro-Fine Finishing spray for hold and texture.

Step 2: Once you're done, divide the hair into three sections. Choose your part, and go from ear-to-ear like pigtails and then the back section.

Step 3: Now with a one-inch iron, take generous sections of hair. Wind the hair away from the face around your vertical curling iron. Do not clamp down on the hair.

Step 4: Once youve finished on either side of the head, pull those pieces aside and gather the back section of hair.  Lightly tease the top of the back section, and work your way down so you tease the entire section.

Step 5: With just the hair in the back, collect the hair into a loose bun or chignon by twisting it around itself and tucking under. Secure with bobby pins and criss-cross the pins into the bun. For more tips on creating a chignon, click here.

Step 6: For each front section, split it into two and wrap the two around each other. Gently tease the twisted sections.

Step 7: Secure with a pin around the chignon. Repeat and finish the look with a bit of hairspray and you're done!

