How To Get A Loose Tousled Updo For Hot Summer Nights

With the evenings warming up, it’s all about showing off your shoulders in long, flowy dresses. We’ve spotted quite a few gorgeously relaxed updos on the Spring Summer 2010 runways, but how to get the look without looking like an Eighties prom date? To get this tousled, perfectly disheveled updo, Vanessa Fernandez of Butterfly Studio Salon gives some expert hairstyle tips on how to pull your hair into a tousled chignon without going overkill on the product. Check out the step-by-step in the slideshow above!



