How To Get Lightweight Summer Makeup

With the summer heat rising all across the country, figuring out how to stay cool but still look flawless is not exactly an easy task. You want to look well-rested and fresh-faced, but makeup tends to melt in the heat so you need to find that perfect balance between just enough and way too much.

Jake Bailey, a celebrity and fashion makeup artist shows us in the video above how to apply lightweight makeup for summer. Follow his tips to get that perfectly light face of makeup that looks oh-so-natural!