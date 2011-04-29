How To Get Kate Middleton’s Wedding Day Look

We do know that is has been confirmed that Kate Middleton did her own makeup for the day of her wedding, after three or four training sessions with makeup artist Arabella Preston. So this means that we can all copy her wedding day look fairly easily, right? Well, you would think but there are some tricks and techniques involved, considering Kate has a penchant for eye liner and seems to know her way around a shadow brush.

We spoke with Cindy Joseph, makeup artist, model and founder of BOOM! by Cindy Joseph cosmetics, to help guide us through how to get the look.

Kate seemed to go a bit heavy on the eyeliner do you think it was too much for a wedding considering there is always a chance of tears?

I don’t know a lot about her, but I know that she did her own makeup and to me that just rocks, no matter how she did it. I love that she did her own makeup and that she’s the kind of woman that chose to do that. It’s not that she’s a rebel but it’s that she’s self-possessed and trusts herself enough to do it. I just have a tremendous amount of respect for that. I’m sure she was extremely aware of the fact that she would be on film and camera continuously, and knowing that people normally wear heavier makeup. The fact that it looked heavier on camera, she may have overdone it. But that’s totally my opinion. But then again, being in the public eye like that it’s very easy to feel obligated and she may have compensated too much.

Her smoky eye was a brave undertaking, and it looked amazing. What advice would you give someone for how to choose shadow colors for their wedding day?

Match your skin tone and your coloring of your body because it’s going on your skin and you want it to be a part of you. The key here is to blend, blend, blend so it becomes a part of you and it doesn’t sit on top of your skin and the highlights become a part of your face. Also, keeping your skin dewy is wonderful all the time, especially on your wedding day. But, if you’re going to be photographed a lot make sure the forehead, nose and chin are powdered.

Her blush looked a bit heavy-handed at times, but then actually appeared gorgeous in pictures. Was that something she was probably taught to do in lessons? And what tips do you have for people who shy away from blush?

Most of the photos that are done are with bright lighting, so it changes all the time. I always recommend that women look at their makeup at five different places in the house when they’re doing it because most people do their makeup in flattering light so it fills in all the places that shadows are created and you don’t see any of the less flattering light situations. She did makeup that was really great for photography and not as great for film the blush ended up looking more like contour.

For example, say you choose pink, and there is light pink, dark pink or medium pink if you’re light complected choose light pink, etc. and that goes for any color you choose as a blush (burgundy, plum, salmon, peach or even red) and then it won’t become a contour. Anything lighter works as a highlighter and will make things pop out.

Lets talk mascara. Waterproof mascara is the obvious choice, but not all of them are created equal. Do you have a favorite?

I actually really dislike waterproof mascara it’s hard to have a favorite I don’t use them enough to have one that I like. The ingredients that are used change the texture so much that the eyelashes don’t look like hair. My favorite mascara so far is Buxom by Bare Escentuals I’m very impressed by the brush and it doesn’t flake.

And finally, what products do you recommend for matching her glossy nude lip color?

Use a clear gloss with a tiny bit of color, and the color you want is the color that matches your tongue and your gums. So, if the lipstick doesn’t match the undertone of your skin, it looks more lipsticky even if it’s very sheer and very soft. When you’re trying on the tester show your gums and the inner part of the lips to choose if the color is right for you.