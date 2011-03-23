How To Get In On The Slicked Back Runway Trend

Slicked back hair made a huge comeback on the runways for this past spring and fall 2011 season, and since we’ve all grown so accustomed to the bedhead and frizzy hair look that is a bit more, accepting, smoothing out those kinks can be a little difficult.

Hairstylist Marcus Diaz of ION Studios showed us how to try out the slicked back look, without going too severely straight and sleek. Follow his tricks below to try out the runway look!

Step 1:

Going with your natural part, start by taking two big sections from the front of your hair and wrap around a curling iron.

Step 2:

Pin up those curls with a bobby pin to set, and continue curling. The sections don’t need to be precise, but you’ll want two sections on either side of the head and two on the top. Always curl the front sections away from your face.



Step 3:

Spray with hairspray and let set for 5 minutes.

Step 4:

Brush out with a wide tooth comb to prevent static (lightly tease back of hair with comb – don’t tease too much).

Step 5:

For the slicked back look, use a serum (Marcus used Frizz-Ease by John Frieda) but layer the serum on the hair until you get the right amount. Smooth through front of hair (you can always use dry shampoo to counteract product if you use too much).

Step 6:

Pin with bobby pins if needed.

Photos: Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Annaleise Smith, Supreme Models