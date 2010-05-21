How To Get A Healthy Summer Glow

Summer makeup trends often change a bit from year to year, but the basics are here to stay. We always want bright eyes, flushed cheeks and most importantly, a bit of a bronzed glow. Makeup artist Brenda Colon from M.A.C Cosmetics stopped by the studio and chatted about how to apply the perfect amount of color for your summer makeup look.



Step 1:



Start by sweeping a tinted moisturizer or a light coverage foundation over your skin.

Step 2:



Then dust with a light translucent powder to set the foundation, such as Make Up For Ever’s HD High Definition Powder.

Step 3:



Next, sweep a bronzer over your forehead and underneath the cheek bone to create a halo around the face.



Step 4:



Apply a cheek color to the apples of your cheeks. For fair or light skin tones, opt for soft colors such as soft pink and coral (think Well Dressed or Dainty Mineral Blush by M.A.C). For medium or olive skin tones, you can use a bright pink or peach (try Pink Swoon or Instant Chic Blush by M.A.C, Orgasm by NARS). Darker skin tones should opt for bronzer tones and the deep pinks and corals (for instance Format by M.A.C, Raizin by M.A.C).



All Photos by Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

