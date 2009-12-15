How to Get Great Texture Without the Frizz

There is one hairstyle that seems to reign above the rest lately. It’s that just-rolled-out-of -bed, effortless textured wave that all the stars seem to have but us “normal” people can only hope to master. We either curl it too much and end up looking like Annie, or our attempts at some texture end up looking like stringy, limp locks. Guido, the Creative Consultant at Redken and the hairstylist behind the S/S 2010 runway looks at Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs, and Ralph Lauren, gave us some pointers on how to achieve that desired textured look.

SC: Are there certain products that are better than others for adding texture and volume (i.e. mousse over hairspray)?

Guido Palau: For texture and volume I always use Redken’s Thickening Lotion 06 Body Builder or Fabricate 03 Heat-Activate Texturizer on damp hair, and then dry as desired.

SC: What is the best way to hold texture in your hair all day?

GP: By using a good base product before styling. Also, use a good finishing product such as Rough Paste 12 Working Material afterwards to maintain texture and movement.

SC: What celebrities have the best textured hair right now?

GP: Robert Pattinson, Kate Moss, and Cameron Diaz.





SC: Is it better to do textured hair on clean or dirty hair?

GP: Hair that is a few days post-wash is normally better to work on.

SC: Can adding texture to your hair help define your face shape? Does having a textured hairstyle look better on long hair or short hair?

GP: It’s not necessarily the texture that defines face shape, it’s more so the actual shape you style your hair into — and textured hair works well on short or long hair.

Guido is Redken’s Creative Consultant and is considered to be one of the world’s most conceptual hairstylists. Renowned design houses including Calvin Klein, Prada, and Louis Vuitton go to Guido to create the looks that lead the direction of hair for the upcoming season. Having a strong presence in the industry for over 20 years, Guido has brought radically expressive style to runway shows, fashion advertising campaigns, and editorial work for such noted magazines as American, Italian, and French Vogue, W, and Allure.



