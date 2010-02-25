How To Get Flawless Summer Skin With Mineral Makeup

After a long weekend away in hot and humid Florida, let’s just say my summer makeup routine was put to the test. It’s always the same quandary. You don’t want to layer it on too thick (for fear of looking like you’re the Wicked Witch of the East “I’m melting!”) but you have to pull off the natural, I-just-woke-up-like-this look and still look flawless (even if you’re not). In this case, mineral makeup is a good option. The light, airy powders can cover most of your blemishes and dark spots and yet, if applied with a deft hand, come off like you have nothing on.
Renee Lynn Smith, makeup artist for bareMinerals, shares some expert beauty advice on how to deal with the light as air product. Check out the slideshow above!
Step 1: Start off with one pump of the Prime Time face primer to smooth out the texture of skin and minimize the appearance of pores and extend the wear of your make up.
Step 2: When using a powder mineral foundation, always remember, Swirl. Tap. Buff. Put a little powder foundation on to the lid of your foundation container. Swirl your brush into the lid and tap off any excess powder; you shouldnt be able to see the powder, just a cloudy residue on the brush. Buff the face with the brush and continue adding foundation until you reach your desired, even skin tone.
Step 3: Use a smaller brush to cover any under eye bags or around the corners of your nose. However, when using a smaller brush, press (instead of buff) the brush into the corners of your eyes for a nice coverage without looking too heavy or thick.
Step 4: If you have any especially red areas, go back over and pat using a heavier concealer. Renee's using bareMinerals Multi-Taskers before finishing with a light powder.
Step 5: After youre completely even, sweep a bronzer over the high points of the face: forehead, chin, bridge of the nose and cheeks.
Step 6: To really brighten the complexion, lightly sweep blush on the apples of the cheeks.
Step 7: Finally, finish your look with a loose setting powder to take away any shine. Renee recommends keeping a loose setting powder on hand throughout the day to keep your makeup looking fresh.