How To Get Flawless Summer Skin With Mineral Makeup

After a long weekend away in hot and humid Florida, let’s just say my summer makeup routine was put to the test. It’s always the same quandary. You don’t want to layer it on too thick (for fear of looking like you’re the Wicked Witch of the East “I’m melting!”) but you have to pull off the natural, I-just-woke-up-like-this look and still look flawless (even if you’re not). In this case, mineral makeup is a good option. The light, airy powders can cover most of your blemishes and dark spots and yet, if applied with a deft hand, come off like you have nothing on.

Renee Lynn Smith, makeup artist for bareMinerals, shares some expert beauty advice on how to deal with the light as air product. Check out the slideshow above!

