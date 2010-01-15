How to Get a Dewy, Natural Glow to Your Skin

Although being pale is generally the bane of our existences, there are times when being fair skinned is extremely striking and beautifully distinct. We’re conjuring up images of English rose skin — not so much the eerie translucent pale hue of a jellyfish when you can see their hearts beating (or Conan O’Brien).

No, I’m referring more to the refreshing and simple look of a delicate complexion with just lightly blushed cheeks. Makeup artist Contessa Schexnayder shows us how to get that perfect dewy look this winter as we anticipate spring.

Step 1:



Start with clean skin and moisturize your face with a light lotion. Use a hydrating mist (like Evian’s Hydrating Mist) to lightly cover your face.

Step 2:



Apply a sheer iridescent foundation or tinted moisturizier to the face. Lightly dust the face with a tranluscent powder to set the foundation without taking away the shimmer or the glow you’re trying to create.



Learn how to apply liquid foundation flawlessly here!



Step 3:



Dab a cream blush to the apples of the cheeks moving up towards the hairline. A peach or pink cream blush works best for this look. Continuously pat the color until it’s nearly imperceptible.



Step 4:



Apply concealer to the under eye to mask any bags. Don’t forget to apply concealer to the crescent of the eye!

Step 5:



Take NARS’ Illuminating Stick in Luxor and run the stick down the bridge of the nose and a bit on the brow bone underneath your eyebrows as well. This makes the skin look healthy and hydrated — not like a 13-year-old girl with sparkle and glitter eye shadow.

Step 6:



Finish off the look with a lot of mascara to widen your eyes.

