How to Get a Braided Bun

Rachel Adler
by
If you’ve ever had a bad hair day (or a total case of the Mondays) you know what it’s like to be in a complete time crunch with hair with major attitude. Luckily, that’s why buns were invented.

The braided bun is the easiest and sleekest way to get rid of your pesky flyaways or unruly strands and no one will be the wiser. Sade, a hairstylist from Ted Gibson salon takes us through the steps on how to quickly and easily get a chic ballerina bun.

Photos Courtesy of Spencer Wohlrab for Beauty High. Model: Ksenia, Ford

Step 1: Use a boar bristle brush to put hair back in a ponytail and fasten with an elastic bungee.

Step 2: Braid the ponytail and fasten the end of the braid with a clear elastic band.

Step 3: Roll the braid in an upward or downward motion and secure with  bobby pins.

Step 4: Complete with Ted Gibson Beautiful Hold Hairspray to tame flyaways.

Wear it bare or accesorize with a cute headband, clip or scarf.

