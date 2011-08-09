How to Get a Braided Bun

If you’ve ever had a bad hair day (or a total case of the Mondays) you know what it’s like to be in a complete time crunch with hair with major attitude. Luckily, that’s why buns were invented.

The braided bun is the easiest and sleekest way to get rid of your pesky flyaways or unruly strands and no one will be the wiser. Sade, a hairstylist from Ted Gibson salon takes us through the steps on how to quickly and easily get a chic ballerina bun.

Photos Courtesy of Spencer Wohlrab for Beauty High. Model: Ksenia, Ford