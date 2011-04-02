How To Get The Bold Shadow Look For Spring

One of the must-have trends for the spring season is bold shadows, whether you want to achieve that vibrant color with a pastel or metallic though, is up to you. For our Spring Shadow Spectrum editorial, makeup artist Keiko Hiramoto played with a variety of shades on the our model and really wanted to show off the different textures that you could achieve with such colors.

Keiko used colors such as green, silver, pink and gold using a mix of cream shadows and applying them both wet and dry to get the look that she desired. If you’re hesitant about bright color, she advised that you may not want to go as high up to the brow bone (like she did for our shoot) but instead stay below, and just drag the color inside the crease of the lid and blend it really well. Keiko also added that if you drag a tiny bit of the color in the inner corner, you’re able to see that you’re playing with a bright color, but it’s not overpowering.

She also recommends using a cream eye shadow as a base, and then using a bold pressed shadow over it (which will in turn stick well to the eye). Illamasqua and MAC pigments are her favorites for attempting a bold color on the eye.

Photo: Peter Buckingham

