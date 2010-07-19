How To Get A Bold Red Velvet Lip

The bold red lip has been on trend for a few seasons now, and the eye-stopping color is something we would recommend not only for a night on the town but also as an added accessory to any outfit. If you’re ready to take your red lip to the next level, try M.A.C Cosmetics Senior Artist Gina Bettelli’s version.

Gina combines bright red and orange velvety matte color for an ombre effect that is perfect for your next night out with the girls. Follow the mini makeup lesson below or watch the video above to learn how to get the look!

Step 1: Apply a lip conditioner for hydration.

Step 2: Use a primer to prime the lip.

Step 3: Brush a bold red lipstick onto your lips.

Step 4: Place an orange color on the center of the lips.

Step 5: Blend the edges of the colors together with a lip brush.

Step 6: Outline your lips with a matching lip pencil.

Step 7: Take a clean brush and feather the line between the two colors.

Step 8: Sweep a gloss over your lip to finish off the look.

Videography: Blake Martin for StyleCaster

Video Editor: Shaley Sanders for StyleCaster

Video Editor: Irina Dvalidze for StyleCaster

