So we realize that it doesn’t make the weather any better by talking about it constantly, but it’s freaking hot out! We suggest everyone makes plans to head to the beach or a pool this weekend, and in case you’re one of those types that wears makeup to your swimming destination of choice, Pamela Taylor has some tips for you.

Although we all know that wearing sunscreen everyday is a necessity, layering it on before you spend a full-fledged day in the sun is even more crucial. Learn how to get beach-proof makeup without looking way too greasy, with Pamela’s tips above!

Photos Courtesy of Joseph D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Liza Y., Women Direct