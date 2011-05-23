So we realize that it doesn’t make the weather any better by talking about it constantly, but it’s freaking hot out! We suggest everyone makes plans to head to the beach or a pool this weekend, and in case you’re one of those types that wears makeup to your swimming destination of choice, Pamela Taylor has some tips for you.
Although we all know that wearing sunscreen everyday is a necessity, layering it on before you spend a full-fledged day in the sun is even more crucial. Learn how to get beach-proof makeup without looking way too greasy, with Pamela’s tips above!
Photos Courtesy of Joseph D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Liza Y., Women Direct
Step 1: Apply sunscreen where needed - cheekbones, nose, eyelids, under the eyes (most sensitive areas), around the lips ( use a double layer). Sunscreen under makeup makes a huge difference, but you have to use a face specific sunscreen - I don't want you to clog your pores!
Step 2: Also apply a lip sunscreen under lipstick (Pamela likes Burt's Bees).
Step 3: And don't forget to protect your neck!
Step 4: Apply mineral makeup to your skin (it has iron oxide). Anything that has minerals protects, but don't mix your sunscreen into the foundation, it changes the formula. Instead, use a foundation that has sunscreen already built in.
Step 5: Use cream blush on your cheeks rather than powder. Apply highlighter along the top of the cheekbone but use a creamy, more natural product.