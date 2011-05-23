StyleCaster
How To Get A Beach-Proof Updo

StyleCaster

How To Get A Beach-Proof Updo

Rachel Adler
by
How To Get A Beach-Proof Updo
132619 13089487202 How To Get A Beach Proof Updo

When hanging out at the beach or pool this season, our hair tends to not always behave. We get flyaways and frizzies, and when you take into account the blowing wind and heat there is just no hope left for looking hot (we mean the good kind of hot).

Elad Bentov of Valery Joseph Salon shows us how to do a chic updo for a beach day (or any day for that matter) in the slideshow above. Follow his tips for your next summer outing!

Photos Courtesy of Joseph D’Arco, Beauty High. Model: Liza Y., Women Direct

Step 1: Apply a texturizer to your hair. Randomly braid hair in small sections throughout head. Let sit.

Step 2: Undo braids for loose waves, finger tousle.

Step 3: Redo your front braid and if there are flyaways don't worry, it softens the look.

Step 4: Secure hair in a low ponytail at the nape of the neck, but don't pull your ponytail all the way through.

Step 5: Pin your bun more securely to your head until you feel it's comfortably in place.

