How To Fix A Broken Makeup Compact

It is the sound heard around the room – the sound of your new makeup compact crashing to the floor. It makes you freeze and hold your breath as you shut your eyes and bend down to pick up the compact that you just accidentally knocked off of your bathroom counter. You know it before you even look that your brand new compact you just spent a pretty penny on has cracked and remnants of your favorite compact are showing on the tiled floor.

But before you cry out of frustration (which I am not ashamed to admit I have), we have a trick for you to try.

Just add a few drops of rubbing alcohol to your compact and re-mold the powder back into shape with a butter knife. Just let it dry before using, but your compact should look good as new!

If the damage was too great for this easy fix, just take out the broken pieces, crush them into a loose powder and fill an empty pill box for a brand new compact, salvaged and totally usable.