Beauty How-To – Elizabeth Arden Makeup Artist Lindsay Ebbin Chats Minimalist Makeup

One of the major trends on the Spring 2010 runways was a pared-down beauty routine. From barely-there foundation to a pale lip (and sometimes faintly colored eyebrows!) we’ve grown to love the natural look.

Lindsay Ebbin, makeup artist from Red Door Spas, dishes tips on how to pull this minimalist beauty look together from highlighting your brows to intensifying neutral eyeshadow. Here’s the step-by-step below.



Step 1:



Sweep an eye fix primer all over the eyelid and below the eye area to minimize touch ups. Dab a little cream concealer around the eye area.



Step 2:



Apply primer all over the face to help hold mineral powder onto the skin. Then lightly dust foundation across the face; Lindsay recommends the Elizabeth Arden Pure Finish Mineral Powder with SPF 20 Pure Finish 2.

Step 3:



Starting at the bottoms of the apples of the cheeks and moving towards the hairline, contour the cheeks with a cream blush and a blush brush. Here Lindsay is using Elizabeth Ardens Cermaide Mineral Cream Blush in Pink. If you dont have cream blush available, you can always default to a powdered version.



Step 4:



With a lighter shade of eye shadow, apply the shadow right below the eyebrow and then in the center of the eye for brightness.

Step 5:



Go back over the lighter shade with a purple jewel tone and from the lower lid to the crease, make a soft “C” at the outer corner of the eye.

Step 6:



Line the bottom lashes from the outside moving inward about of the way across the lashline. Do the same for the top lashline and lightly smudge the line for a soft, smoky look.



Step 7:



If going too bare-faced isn’t your thing, you can always jazz up the natural look with a coat of lipstick or sweep of high shine lipgloss.

