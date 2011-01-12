Lip Gloss Poll!

I am a lip gloss fanatic. At any moment in time, I can be found with roughly seven lip glosses on my person. Most of the time, they are of varying shades but there are definitely some repeats.

I buy lip gloss impulsively and am brand loyal to only two colors. I don’t discriminate between packaging either. The gloss can be in a squeeze tube, in a plastic bottle with a brush applicator or in a square bottle with a dough-foot applicator. I don’t care how I get the gloss on my lips just as long as it gets on them.

This got me thinking. I personally don’t care for the delivery system in which my lip gloss is applied, but some ladies out there might.

So I raided my gloss stash and realized that I have lip glosses in three types of packages:

From left to right:

Squeeze tube

Plastic bottle with a brush applicator

Plastic bottle with a dough-foot applicator