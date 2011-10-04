How to Do This Easy Knotted Updo

StyleCaster
It’s a well-known fact that washing your hair too often is bad for it, so many of us stick to an every-other-day routine (or some choose to do the deed even less often). But, this often raises the question of how to style your hair on your off days.

Luckily, top knots and messy buns have become oh-so-trendy lately. We’re currently crushing on this messy, undone knot pictured above. Hairstylist Heather Olexa shows us the simple steps to getting the style!

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab, Beauty High; Model: Dana Lopez, Ford

Step 1: Divide hair into two sections.

Step 2: Tie the two sections of hair into a knot.

Step 3: Tighten the knot.

Step 4: Gently pin into place.

