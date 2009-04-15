How Do I Wear a Tiara On My Big Day?

Elizabeth Hurley in her wedding tiara

Photo:Â© Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

A bride wants to look and feel like a princess on her wedding day, so it’s no surprise that tiaras are a popular bridal hairstyle accessory. Seen on celebrities like Elizabeth Hurley, the tiara evokes a romantic feel to complete a fairytale wedding. We asked our expert, celebrity hairstylist, David Evangelista, how to get the look:

“When wearing a tiara, the trick is to add texture to your hair so the tiara can grip onto your hairstyle. In order to achieve this texture, work mousse and/or hairspray into damp hair. Blow your hair out until it’s nice and dry, then tease your hair at the roots in the crown area to give the style added texture and hold. Create your wedding hairstyle, then place the tiara at the crown of the hair and fasten it into place with extra hair or bobby pins.

One trick I always recommend to my clients: use bobby pins that match your hair color. They will blend seamlessly into your hair and make any accessory look like part of the hairstyle.”

About This Wedding Expert: David Evangelista is one of the nation’s leading hair, makeup, and fashion experts. A respected contributor to The Early Show on CBS since 2002, he also has a dedicated celebrity clientele who swear by his red carpet-worthy styles, including Becki Newton, Julia Stiles, Eva Longoria Parker, Hillary Swank, Mandy Moore, Rita Wilson, Martha Stewart and Paula Deen. The five-time Emmy award nominee recently opened the ultra-chic David Evangelista at Cornelia Day Resort salon at New York City’s preeminent five-star day spa, which has quickly become an A-list destination.

