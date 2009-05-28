How do I use foundation for flawless wedding photos?

Jennifer Lopez glows with a photo-ready complexion.

Photo: Â© Jun Sato/WireImage.com

Everyone knows a good foundation can make or break your look and the stakes are even higher in photos that will be with you until death do you part. In order to get a flawless complexion like Jennifer Lopez, we consulted celebrity makeup artist Sandy Linter on how to get ready for your close-up:

“The key to flawless wedding photos is to manage shine reflected from a flash or light source in your photos. An entire face full of shine will have no definition and will result in less-than-flattering photos. In order to put your best face forward on your big day, you want to make sure that you eliminate shine down the center of the face by using a little powder on top of your foundation down your nose, forehead and chin. This ensures you have definition and a flawless shape to your face.”

“The best foundation is one that allows you to build: sheer where it should be sheer but one that allows you to gradually add layers of coverage where you need it most. One of the best is LancÃ´me Teint Idole Enduringly Divine Makeup, which is designed to allow you to do exactly that.”

“Just remember to manage shine for your photos. If you want to add some shine to your look, keep it to lips and cheeks or add a little highlighter to your eye shadow. But remember to keep the major points of your face shine-free and you should have gorgeous wedding photographs that you’ll love for a lifetime.”

Want to test some products for your own flawless wedding face? Head over to our Makeover Studio and try before you buy!

About This Wedding Expert: Sandy Linter is a world-renowned makeup artist with three decades of experience. Linter consistently works with celebrities, counting Christie Brinkley, Cheryl Tiegs, Sigourney Weaver, Elizabeth Hurley, and Jessica Lange among her influential clients. Her work has been seen on countless magazine covers, including Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar and Glamour and has gained her the title of LancÃ´me Beauty at Every Age Expert.

Have a bridal beauty question? Ask us!