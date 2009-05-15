How Do I Prepare My Skin For Wedding Day Makeup?

Ali Larter shines on the red carpet with flawless makeup.

Photo: Â© John Shearer/WireImage.com

Every bride wants a glowing, smooth complexion like the recently engaged star of Obsessed Ali Larter, and most experts agree that a great wedding day makeup starts with the foundation of great skin. How do you prepare your face for a peerless complexion on your wedding day? We asked celebrity makeup artist Rick DiCecca to give us everything you need to know to prepare for your close-up. DiCecca says:

“For your wedding day, the key to great flawless makeup is great skin. Begin practicing good skincare at least six months in advance. If your skin is not balanced, it can change the look of your makeup: dry skin, sun tanning and clogged pores can all contribute to an uneven complexion which can make even makeup application somewhat challenging.

Depending on your skin type, exfoliate your skin regularly using a light at-home peel or scrub. You should also keep skin hydrated with a multi-functional moisturizer like EstÃ©e Lauder: Day Wear Multi Protection Anti-Oxidant Creme SPF 15 which contains anti-oxidants and SPF. Don’t forget to use a good eye cream too. Skin around the eyes is much more delicate and thin and needs extra TLC. On your big day, make sure your skin is well-exfoliated and well-hydrated prior to makeup application. If you follow these tips, they will help guarantee that your skin will look flawless in your wedding photos.”

Want to try on some gorgeous makeup to compliment your glowing complexion for your wedding day? Head over to our Makeover Studio!

About This Wedding Expert: Celebrity makeup artist Rick DiCecca counts Cindy Crawford, Iman and Cybill Shepherd among his celebrity clientele. His work has been featured in the pages of magazines, including Elle, Glamour, and Harper’s Bazaar and on national television shows such as The Today Show and The Martha Stewart Show. As EstÃ©e Lauder’s Global Makeup Stylist, DiCecca travels the world for the legendary makeup brand.





Have a bridal beauty question? Ask us!