How do I prevent my wedding shoes from hurting my feet?

Maggie Gyllenhaal works the red carpet with a comfortable smile.

Photo: Â© Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Every woman wants to be glamorous from her head to her gorgeous feet on her wedding day and that usually includes red carpet-worthy shoes like the ones worn by recent bride Maggie Gyllenhaal. However, we all know the curse of beautiful shoes is that they often hurt so much all you want to do is find the nearest chair and sit down–which is the last thing you want to do on your wedding day. We asked celebrity stylist Robert Verdi how he keeps his clients comfortable when they’re wearing killer shoes. Verdi says:

“The issue with high heels is that you never know where it’s going to hurt you: a pair might start off slightly tight in the toe box, but then the pain can move to the side of the toes, the side of the foot, the back of the heel or even inevitably wind up underneath the heel depending on how long you wear them or how you stand and walk in them.”

“There are a couple of companies that manufacture invisible gel pads to make those gorgeous shoes more user-friendly. One of my favorites is the Foot Petals Stiletto Stylist Kit, which includes multiple gel pads for everywhere a shoe can possibly hurt. It’s worth the investment and will keep you comfortable and happy on your big day.”

Want to try on some gorgeous hair and makeup to complete your new confident (and comfortable) wedding look? Head over to our Makeover Studio!

About This Wedding Expert: Robert Verdi is one of the world’s most respected fashion stylist and interior design talents. A whirlwind of personality and pop culture, Verdi counts Eva Longoria, Hugh Jackman, and Mariska Hargitay among his A-list clients. The mastermind behind such successful style programming as Full Frontal Fashion, Surprise by Design, and E! Fashion Police, Verdi has appeared on The View, Regis & Kelly, The Today Show, CNN Headline News and VH1’s The Fabulous Life. Robert is a judge on She’s Got The Look and is working on a forthcoming initiative with Logo.





