Dear Wesley,

How do I keep my hair voluminous throughout the day?

xoxo,

Liz

This question is probably one of the greatest hair conundrums of all time – I’m glad that you’ve asked! The answer to this question really lies in the amount of work you are willing to put into your hair to achieve your desired outcome. There are over the counter options that work very well, but the vast majority of these products are heat actives (yes, that means you need to blow dry your hair). If you know your way around a brush and a hairdryer, I suggest Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray. Start with towel dried hair and apply thickening spray to the roots section by section, using approximately one inch sections. Make sure the thickening spray is evenly applied. Once this step is completed, begin to blow dry your hair using a round brush in the same one inch sections. Once the section is dried, roll the hair up and pin (as if it is wrapped on a roller); this will help the hair set and maintain the volume. This is the most important step. When the hair cools in this position it will help to the hair to “remember” to say in this position all day. Repeat this step until all of the hair is blown dry. Once the hair is dried, let it set pinned up for at least 15 minutes. Remove the pins and let hair fall, turn upside down and and give a nice shake, and apply hairspray while still upside down. This will help with body and bounce that will make you the envy of all of your friends. Finish with L’Oreal Elnett Hairspray to seal the deal.

Can’t blow dry your hair? No problem! I have a product that will blow your mind and is probably in your refrigerator, your boyfriend’s refrigerator, or at the deli on the corner.BEER, yes, beer. This stuff is magic, and your grandmother will probably be able to confirm that beer will leave your hair with AMAZING shine and body. Women in the 1950’s and 60’s used to give themselves beer rinses to combat dry hair and achieve an unbelievable volume. First, pour beer (lager beer is best) into a large bowl and let sit for at least 1 hour. This will air the beer smell out a bit, while also giving time for the carbonation to go flat. Once the beer has aired out, transfer the beer into a spray bottle. You will need a set of Velcro rollers (I’d suggest Goody Velcro Rollers). You can usually find these at your local drug store or beauty supply store. Two inch rollers are best for volume with a slight curl – the larger the roller, the less curl and the smaller the roller, the more curl. Now, starting with dry hair, apply rollers section by section in a classic roller set. Once this step is completed, spray the hair and rollers with a healthy dose of beer from the spray bottle leaving the hair wet, but not fully saturated. After the hair is completely dry, begin to remove the rollers. After you have removed all of the rollers, turn your head upside down and shake, shake, shake! You’ll find your hair with so much shine that your friends will need sunglasses and so with much volume that people will wonder what type of secrets your hiding in there – just like Gretchen Weiners’.

Hairstylist Wesley O’Meara of The Wall Group will be answering your hair questions regularly here at Beauty High, so submit any pressing tress issues to experience@stylecaster.com with the subject: Dear Wesley. You can also tweet @Wessles for all of your daily hair needs. Wesley is known for his innovation and fearless approach to the craft — he has been on a whirlwind rise for the past couple of years. Entirely self-taught, he is known for his ability to make any challenge look effortless, and his cheerful, energetic personality makes him a favorite on-set, where he exudes his love for the collaborative creative process. Wesley’s clients include Sarah Jessica Parker, Chlo Sevigny, and Uma Thurman. His editorial work can be found in the pages of Vogue, Interview, i-D, V magazine, and many more.

