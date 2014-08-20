Ask an Expert: How Do I Fix My Hair After Working Out?

Since we are lucky enough to work with a bevy of experts who drop excellent tips on us without blinking an eye we figured it was due time to share them with the rest of you. With Ask an Expert, we’ll be reaching out to some of our favorite pros in the industry with the beauty questions that you send in via social media (with the hashtag #BeautyHelp). So please, send in your critical beauty questions and we’ll get them answered for you!

Sometimes showering just isn’t an option. So what if this is the case after a good, long workout? Chances are your hair is missing it’s natural bounce and your scalp is feeling a little damp. Instead of dunking your hair in the sink before you have to run out the door, try this tip from celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas.

Q: What’s the best way to freshen up my hair after I work out?

A: If you don’t want to wash, dry shampoo may be your only option, and you will want to apply your dry shampoo, blow dry to get out the extra moisture that’s leftover from your workout, and apply your dry shampoo again to finish.