How to Do a Feminine Eye in Just 5 Minutes

If you’re not one of those girls who prefers to apply makeup during your morning commute (juggling your compact in one hand, holding the steering wheel in the other– or worse, standing in the midst of a packed subway), then you’re probably perpetually on the lookout for a quick and easy beauty routine. The problem is, those routines often consist of slapping on some foundation and mascara and running out the door.

Luckily, Esther Song of Pamela Taylor Makeup Academy and Studio Team showed us a step-by-step guide to achieve a pretty, feminine eye in a mere five minutes. We can fit that into our morning schedule, right?

Step 1:



Sweep a nude or beige eye shadow on the entire eyelid with an eye shadow brush.

Step 2:



Lightly wet a slanted or angled brush and then dip the brush into a darker shade of brown eye shadow. This will make the shadow creamy enough to sweep on easily. However, if you’re in a rush, use the brush dry and press it into the eye shadow, apply a quick line to your upper eyelid, and immediately smudge it lightly with your eye shadow brush.

Step 3:



For your bottom lash line, take a brown eyeliner pencil, and starting from the outer corner of the eye working inward, lightly draw the pencil 3/4 of the way around the lash line. Blend the eyeliner with the eye shadow brush, add two coats of mascara, and head out the door!

More Beauty News We Love:

How to Get a Dewy, Natural Glow

How to Pick Your Correct Hair Color

10 Makeup Brushes to Complete Your Collection

