How to Curl Hair Into Long-Lasting, Romantic Waves

The quickest way for the cosmic forces to ruin your day is to flatten your curled hair. You’ve all had that day when you leave the house feeling super gorgeous, having curled your hair perfectly–only to have it flattened by the time you saunter in to work.

However, there is hope for keeping that bounce in your curls–and your step! Stacy Ho of Cutler Salon explains that the reason a lot of women have problems with hair flattening throughout the day is because women begin finger combing and brushing the hair before the curl cools. “If you don’t wait for the hair to cool before tousling your curls, you are fundamentally just brushing out your set,” says Ho.

Check out Stacy’s demonstration below on how to curl your hair properly for a natural set that will last all day!

Step 1: Start with dirty hair. If you don’t have dirty hair, spray Redken Fabricate lightly from roots to ends section by section; it’s a spray texturizer that’s heat activated, so it will give the hair some grittiness to help achieve a more secure curl. Part the hair down the middle and section the hair into two.

Step 2: As you curl your hair, you’re going to work from the bottom up. Instead of moving horizontally up the head, however, you’re going to work in diagonal sections. Your sections should follow the curve of your head for a more natural look with movement.

Step 3: Take a one-inch vertical section from the bottom horizontal row of hair. Regardless of the size of the curling iron barrel, the larger the section of hair you take, the bigger the curl will be, whereas tighter curls can be achieved with a smaller section of hair.

Step 4: Keep the barrel open while spiraling the section of hair around the barrel; work from roots to ends. It’s very important to get the root into the curl otherwise your hair will look flat at the roots with only the curl at the ends. Close the clamp with the hair inside the barrel.

Step 5: Leave an inch or two of the ends of the hair out of the barrel. This will give your hair that loose and romantic (non-prom-y) feel and as an added bonus, keep you from burning your fingers! Open the clamp and let the curled hair slide onto your hand and hold the curl towards the root of the hair. Give the hair a few seconds to cool in your hand.

Step 6: For the most flattering look, spiral the curling iron away from the face instead of curling towards the face, which will help to open up your facial features.

Step 7: If you have bangs, you can blow dry your bangs with a rounded brush by pulling up and away from the forehead.

Step 8:

Now that the hair has cooled, finish the look by lightly spritzing the hair with hairspray as you fingercomb the curls; we recommend Redken Workforce 09 and a light shine spray such as Redken Satin Wear.

