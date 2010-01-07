How to Cure Dry Winter Hair (Plus Get a Great New Style)

The cold winter weather wreaks havoc on many things including our skin, lips, nails — even our hair. Whirling winds not only destroy our hairstyles, causing an irreparable frizzy mess (and let’s not even get started on static), but it can also dry out our locks, causing dandruff to rear its ugly head.

To combat the dryness, stylist Melissa Aguerre of Cutler Salon recommends giving the ends of your hair regular olive oil treatments. Using olive oil from the store and putting it into your hair mid-shaft through to the ends will help seal in much-needed moisture. Throw on a showercap and sleep with the oil in your locks overnight for a restorative effect. Aguerre also suggests washing your hair less frequently during the winter to help keep natural oils in place. We suggest accessorizing your ‘do to draw attention away from your slightly dirtier locks. Below, Aguerre gives a step-by-step guide on how to style your hair so that no one will ever notice you’ve skipped out on the shampoo.

Step 1:



This style is easier to create on dirtier hair a day or two after you’ve washed it, or even a day after a blowout. Begin by brushing the hair and then lightly blow dry your locks to smooth out ends.

Step 2:



For this look, your ponytail and part are going to be on the same side. Pick which side you want the ponytail to fall on and part your hair accordingly. If you’re going for a sleeker look, we recommend a deep, straight part; for a looser, more summery ‘do, try a messy or zig-zagged part.

Step 3:



Take small sections of hair starting at the top of your head, and lightly backcomb while working your way down. With either a tail comb or a thin paddle brush, start backcombing at the root of the hair until about mid-shaft. Backcombing the hair keeps the smaller pieces from falling out of the ponytail and lifts the hair away from the head a bit to balance out the look.

Step 4:



After you’ve lightly teased the hair, gently brush or comb it where you want your ponytail to sit. We recommend positioning the ponytail behind the ear or at the base of the hairline. Secure with an elastic.

Step 5:



After you’ve secured your ponytail, flip your tail comb over. Using the pointy side of the comb, go in around the parietal ridge and gently loosen the hair so it doesn’t lay so flat against the head. Lightly cover the head with Redken 09 Workforce (Redken.com for salons) hairspray.



Step 6:



Now you’re ready to finish the look by adding a cute hair accessory of choice. If you have a headband with an asymmetrical detail (like a feather or bow), place the detail on the same side as the part and the ponytail.

