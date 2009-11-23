How to Create a Simple Evening Updo

Doing your own hair for an evening event often seems impossible–most girls resort to wearing their hair down and curling it, which can often end in a frizzy disaster. Between worrying about your dress, accessories, date, etc., (check out our holiday shopping inspiration here) the last thing you want to worry about is if your hairstyle is going to last all night long. Darren Bay of Platinum Salon showed us how to do a super simple updo called “The Gwen” that is perfect for an elegant evening out.

Step 1:

Section the hair mid-eyebrow to mid-eyebrow and run it back to the crown. Leave this section off to the side. The section should be at the high point of the head.

Step 2:

Take the rest of your hair and pull it into a tight, sleek ponytail at the occipital bone–or just slightly below the curve of the back of your head.

Step 3:

Take a strand of hair and wrap it around the ponytail holder. Pin it in place with a couple of bobby pins.

Step 4:

With the section that was previously held aside, lightly backcomb the hair in that direction.

Step 5:

Smooth the hair again by lightly brushing, and spray with hairspray. (Redken Workforce 09, $14.95, at amazon.com).

Step 6:

Pick the side of your face that you want the curl to lean towards and lightly backcomb the hair in that direction. Smooth the hair again by lightly brushing the hair.

Step 7:

Twist the circle off center and pin it. Smooth the sides and secure. Finally, spray a bit more hairspray for a safer hold.

Step 8:

Impress everyone by letting them know that you did it yourself!

