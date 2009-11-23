How to Create a Sexy Side Ponytail

The winter weather brings all sorts of bad things– cold wind, snow (okay, we kind of love it the first five times but then hate it the rest of the season), freezing rain–the list goes on. And, because of all these things, we tend to stop doing our hair in cute little summer styles. Chalk it up to hat hair, static, or whatever you want, but winter is not easy on our ‘dos. Emily Baca of Platinum Salon showed us how to create a fun and easy new look that can go with any outfit (for work or play) that is actually quite easy to carry over from season to season.

Step 1: Start with “second day hair” which will hold the look longer. If you have clean hair, you can always dirty it up with dry shampoo. If you’re pressed for time, you can easily brush your hair and blow dry it quickly for a smooth, sleek look. If you are looking for an evening look or something more romantic, Emily recommends curling the hair a bit with a curling iron first.

Step 2: Regardless of which look you pick, use Redken Fabricate Heat Active Texturizer to help give your hair a light hold and volume in the crown so the hair won’t fall flat on the head.

Step 3: Choose what side you want your part to fall on or follow your natural part. The ponytail will fall on the opposite shoulder as your part.

Step 4: Lightly spray the Redken Quick Dry Hair Spray at the root of the hair and backcomb lightly at the crown to give the hair more volume.

Step 5: Sweep the hair to the chosen side. Keep your ponytail on the nape of the neck or as low as possible for the most feminine, pretty ponytail. Placing a side ponytail too high on the head makes you look like a cheerleader. Next, secure with a hair tie–when securing the hair, make sure the ponytail can fall over in front of the shoulder. Pin any loose pieces in place with a bobby pin.

Step 6: Grab a small piece of hair from the underside of the ponytail. Wrap the section around the base of the ponytail to cover up the elastic. Secure with a bobby pin.

Step 7:

Put a little bit of Redken Outshine on your fingertips and smooth any flyaways at the top of your head or any frizzy ends of the ponytail. Emily always puts Outshine on the ends of the hair to hide any split ends and give the hair a polished look.

Step 8: Finish with some light hairspray all over.

Step 9: Don’t be afraid to accessorize your new hairstyle as well, and remember, you can wear this curly or straight!

