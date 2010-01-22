StyleCaster
How to Create the Perfect Cat Eye

How to Create the Perfect Cat Eye

Rachel Adler
by

Applying liquid eyeliner can be one of the trickier makeup skills to master — dangerous to attempt in a moving vehicle and one that’s often not learned until you’ve become a pro with the eyeliner pencil. Even harder still is mastering the cat eye — a trend that has come back into style recently and requires a flick of the wrist, not to mention very steady hands. Contessa Schexnayder, a freelance makeup artist, somehow makes this technique look extremely easy. Here, she shows us how to get that perfect cat eye.

Step 1: Apply a cream base that matches the shade of your skin tone to the eyelid.

Step 2: Gently pat on a neutral shimmer eyeshadow.

Step 3: Using an angled brush, line the lashline with a plum shadow. Make sure to push the shadow into the lashline to get the color as close to the lashes as possible.

Step 4: Take the black liquid liner, and using a fine brush, create a wing shape — start with super thin strokes and build from there to prevent mistakes. For a smoother application, make sure the brush isn’t too saturated with liner.

Step 5: Clean the eyeliner up with a Q-Tip to perfect the winged end.

Watch the video for the full tutorial:
