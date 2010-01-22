How to Create the Perfect Cat Eye



Applying liquid eyeliner can be one of the trickier makeup skills to master — dangerous to attempt in a moving vehicle and one that’s often not learned until you’ve become a pro with the eyeliner pencil. Even harder still is mastering the cat eye — a trend that has come back into style recently and requires a flick of the wrist, not to mention very steady hands. Contessa Schexnayder, a freelance makeup artist, somehow makes this technique look extremely easy. Here, she shows us how to get that perfect cat eye.

Step 1: Apply a cream base that matches the shade of your skin tone to the eyelid.



Step 2: Gently pat on a neutral shimmer eyeshadow.



Step 3: Using an angled brush, line the lashline with a plum shadow. Make sure to push the shadow into the lashline to get the color as close to the lashes as possible.

Step 4: Take the black liquid liner, and using a fine brush, create a wing shape — start with super thin strokes and build from there to prevent mistakes. For a smoother application, make sure the brush isn’t too saturated with liner.

Step 5: Clean the eyeliner up with a Q-Tip to perfect the winged end.

Watch the video for the full tutorial:





