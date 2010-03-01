How to Contour Your Skin

Highlighting the skin lends your face a subtle glow while you’re waiting for the weather to warm up, and contouring calls attention to your best features. The key to any brightening technique is to know the exact places to focus on.

James Boehmer, International Lead Stylist for Nars Cosmetics, shows us how to contour our skin and then add a highlighter to specific places to exaggerate the effect.

Step 1: Prepare the skin by applying foundation with your fingertips.



Step 2: Use a darker product such as foundation, concealer, cream blush, or Nars Multiple to contour your cheekbones, eyelids, nose, and chin.

Step 3: Apply highlighter over the contour lines. James is using Nars Orgasm Illuminator.



Step 4: Apply more highlighter over the forehead, bridge of the nose, and lips.

Step 5: Set the contour and highlight makeup with a powdered blush.

Step 6: Finish the look with mascara and lip gloss.



For more beauty video tutorials, click here.



