How To Conceal Your Under Eye Circles In 4 Easy Steps

Late nights out with friends (or working hard – however you roll) can really take a toll on your skin. From breakouts to under eye bags, it isn’t pretty. When we climb out of bed the next morning, concealer is typically the first thing we reach for. But, somehow those bags under our eyes always seem a bit tricker to hide than we would have imagined.

Achelle Dunaway, Creative Director of e.l.f. Cosmetics, shows us the tricks to concealing our under eyes for good.

Step 1:

Start on a clean face and see what under eye colors you have if you have purple use a yellow tone concealer to neutralize if its a blue tone use an orange color. Always use something thats a shade lighter than your natural skin tone, and apply in a triangle from your nostril up to the outer corner of your eye.

Step 2:

Blend this in from underneath the nostril to the corner of the eye, which will give your skin a bit of a lift.

Step 3:

Set everything in with a powder to mattify the look.

Step 4:

Awaken the eye with a light reflecting shimmer by adding highlighter on the browbone to help illuminate.

Photos courtesy of Janice Chou for Beauty High