StyleCaster
Share

How To Conceal Your Under Eye Circles In 4 Easy Steps

What's hot
StyleCaster

How To Conceal Your Under Eye Circles In 4 Easy Steps

Rachel Adler
by

Late nights out with friends (or working hard – however you roll) can really take a toll on your skin. From breakouts to under eye bags, it isn’t pretty. When we climb out of bed the next morning, concealer is typically the first thing we reach for. But, somehow those bags under our eyes always seem a bit tricker to hide than we would have imagined.

Achelle Dunaway, Creative Director of e.l.f. Cosmetics, shows us the tricks to concealing our under eyes for good.

Step 1:

104989 1289343428 How To Conceal Your Under Eye Circles In 4 Easy Steps

Start on a clean face and see what under eye colors you have if you have purple use a yellow tone concealer to neutralize if its a blue tone use an orange color. Always use something thats a shade lighter than your natural skin tone, and apply in a triangle from your nostril up to the outer corner of your eye.

Step 2:

104990 1289343429 486x How To Conceal Your Under Eye Circles In 4 Easy Steps

Blend this in from underneath the nostril to the corner of the eye, which will give your skin a bit of a lift.

Step 3:

104991 1289343430 486x How To Conceal Your Under Eye Circles In 4 Easy Steps

Set everything in with a powder to mattify the look.

Step 4:

104992 1289343432 486x How To Conceal Your Under Eye Circles In 4 Easy Steps

Awaken the eye with a light reflecting shimmer by adding highlighter on the browbone to help illuminate.

Photos courtesy of Janice Chou for Beauty High

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share