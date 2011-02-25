How to Choose An Eye Shadow That Compliments Your Skin

With all of the Spring 2011 and Fall 2011 beauty trends that we’ve been flooded with lately, choosing the right colors that will actually work for our skin tones can be a tough decision. To find a color that you know will look good no matter what the season, we called in makeup artist Annamarie Tendler who let us in on this little tip: sticking with shades in the gold family, especially brown/golds compliment just about every skin tone. Follow the steps below to get a gorgeous smokey eye look that is sure to look great on everyone!

Step 1:

Prime the eyelid from lash to brow with a light neutral shadow or face powder.

Step 2:

For really dark eyes, a gold or pinkish gold hue will make them stand out. This works especially well with light skin to warm the face.

Step 3:

Pick a darker color, like Goldmine by MAC, and apply from the lash line to the crease.

Step 4:

Then, take a dark golden brown shadow and apply to the crease and outer edge of the lash line and blend. Here Annamarie used a combination of MAC Satin Taupe and Romp shadows. You can make it as light or as dark as you want it to be.

Step 5:

Take a light highlighter and apply under the browbone and around the inner corner of the eye.

Step 6:

To finish the look, take a shadow with a pink tone and do a light wash over the entire eye to add a pop of color.

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Najla A, One Management

