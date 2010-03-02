Beauty How-To – A Bright Coral Lip for Spring

Photo: examiner.com

Bold lips are a make up trend that is here to stay, but this spring there is a new twist on daring lip color. Coral is a great way to make a kissable statement, stay on trend and try something new.

Landy Dean, makeup artist from Marie Robinson Salon, shows us the steps to achieving the perfect bright coral lip for warm weather.



Step 1:



Start by applying the lipstick with a brush for a more precise application.

Step 2:



Lightly apply the color along the lips. The brush helps to shift the product so it goes on smoother.



Step 3:



Sharpen the edges of the lip with a complimentary pencil to neaten the edges. Do this after the initial color application so that the liner blends with the lipstick.

Step 4:



Finish by curling the lashes with an eyelash curler, and add a bit of black mascara.

Photos: Andrew Katzowitz of StyleCaster studios

More Beauty News We Love:

How to Do a Feminine Eye in Just 5 Minutes

LORAC Creator Explains How to Use Shadow to Best Define Eyes

Beauty Banter: How Do I Tame My Overgrown Brows?