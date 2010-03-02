StyleCaster
Beauty How-To – A Bright Coral Lip for Spring

Rachel Adler
by

Photo: examiner.com

Bold lips are a make up trend that is here to stay, but this spring there is a new twist on daring lip color. Coral is a great way to make a kissable statement, stay on trend and try something new.

Landy Dean, makeup artist from Marie Robinson Salon, shows us the steps to achieving the perfect bright coral lip for warm weather.
89165 1271856155 486x Beauty How To A Bright Coral Lip for Spring

Step 1:
89163 1267563195 Beauty How To A Bright Coral Lip for Spring
Start by applying the lipstick with a brush for a more precise application.

Step 2:
89164 1267563197 Beauty How To A Bright Coral Lip for Spring
Lightly apply the color along the lips. The brush helps to shift the product so it goes on smoother.

Step 3:
89166 1267563200 Beauty How To A Bright Coral Lip for Spring
Sharpen the edges of the lip with a complimentary pencil to neaten the edges. Do this after the initial color application so that the liner blends with the lipstick.

Step 4:
89167 1267563201 Beauty How To A Bright Coral Lip for Spring
Finish by curling the lashes with an eyelash curler, and add a bit of black mascara.

Photos: Andrew Katzowitz of StyleCaster studios

