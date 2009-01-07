How Bobbi Brown Can Brighten Your Look

If you’re feeling ho-hum about your current look these days, I have two easy ways for you to shake up your makeup routine. I recently went to the launch party for the new beauty book Bobbi Brown Makeup Manual ($32). The book is loaded with gorgeous how-to pictures and advice that ranges from the basics to pro techniques. Flip through a few pages and you’ll be inspired to try out a new look–I promise!

Not big on reading? Then check out the Bobbi Brights Palette, ($70)–yes, the queen of nude is going for major color this year. This slick case is filled with 35 matte shadows in playful pinks and greens to blues and purple. It’s irresistible to play with and makes creating colorful shadow effects addictive.

Now That’s A Makeover!

Rachel