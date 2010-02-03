How to Blow Dry Your Hair Like a Professional

How many times have you left the salon after an amazing blowout or haircut and and spent the rest of the day running your fingers through your newly silky hair? It’s the best your hair will feel until your next professional blowout— because let’s face it, it’s all downhill from there. Two days later, you’ll find a greasy version of yourself pouting in the mirror and sighing, “What happened to my soft texture?”

Well perk up little one! Hair stylist for Pierre Michel Salon, Moulay Yacoubi, tells us how to get a salon-worthy blowout at home to help extend your hair’s luxurious texture!

Step 1:



The key to perfectly blow drying your hair is to segment the hair into different sections: one on the crown, two on either side, and then one or two sections in the back (depending on your length).

Step 2:



Start with dirty hair, or hair that’s a day old and not newly clean. However, if you’ve just washed and conditioned your hair, lightly apply mousse to it. Yacoubi suggests Angela Cosmai Foaming Sea Silk, PHYTO PRO Intense Volume Mousse, and Kerastase Paris Mousse. Unpinning the small sections of hair as you go, work the mousse in through the hair, alternating sides and working your way up to the top of the head.

Step 3:



Run a comb through each section to even out the mousse’s coverage. Remember, you can always add more product to your hair but you can’t take it out!

Step 4:



Blow dry the hair with a blow dryer that has a nozzle. Be sure to point the blow dryer down so that the heat blows along with the way your hair falls.

Step 5:



When the hair is 80 percent dry, section your hair as you did for step one. Then taking one section at a time, finish drying the hair with a rounded brush.

Step 6:



If you have bangs, ignore the way your hair parts and just blow dry everything forward; your part will naturally part the bangs for a side swept look.

Step 7:



Finish your look with a very light hairspray. A lot of hair stylists will use Aqua Net hairspray because it doesn’t flake– even after you brush your hair!

