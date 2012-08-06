Poll: How Blonde Do You Like Miley Cyrus?

Over the weekend, Miley Cyrus chose to take her hair to a new blonde level — basically, “all the way” in the world of hair color. The newly engaged star tweeted a pic of her platinum ‘do, styled by Chris McMillan (the man behind the famous “Rachel” hairstyle) and she obviously documented the entire process. Cyrus took her formerly honey blonde hair and amped it up to a brighter shade, going even shorter, with a shoulder-grazing bob and side-swept bangs.

All Cyrus seemed to care about though, was the fact that she could still get her hair up into her signature bun. Once McMillan had finished styling her hair, he tweeted, “Whew, still fits in bun” with a corresponding picture of Cyrus showing off her new hue and top knot. But, we have to ask — do you prefer Cyrus with this brighter shade, or with her more toned down, natural blonde hue that she had before? Let us know in the poll below!

Images via Getty/Jason Meritt and Twitter.com

