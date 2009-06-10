How to Beat Chlorine in the Summer

Name: Naté Bova
Agency/Salon: Warren Tricomi Salon/Management
Hometown: Columbus, OH
New York City Neighborhood: Harlem
What product is your secret weapon?: Warren Tricomi “Spray Wax”
What brands/salons have you worked with?: Warren Tricomi
What do you think was the worst hair/makeup trend of all time?: Looks that are not easy to maintain—;like bangs on curly hair
Have you personally ever had a hair or makeup disaster?: One of my curls caught on fire once!!!!
