How Ashley Olsen faked a bob

Credit: Jemal Countess/WireImage.com

A few weeks ago I cringed when I saw this picture of Ashley Olsen and mumbled “Now That’s A Makeover”…sort of. Seeing that practically every day a new celeb goes for a bob hairstyle, the Olsen twins are two girls who I really hoped wouldn’t go there. You see, for round faces like theirs, the bob is harder to pull off because it can make the face look even rounder. That’s especially true for someone who is dedicated to center parts, like Ashley.

Popular trends are great inspiration to shake up your look, but you have to make sure it works with your face shape and lifestyle. Otherwise you risk bombing a new look big time.



But alas, Ashley was just faking a bob! She pulled back all of her hair, except for her face-framing pieces, which made her look like she had a shoulder-skimming hairstyle. That’s actually a good trick if you want to road test this trend-du-jour in real life. You could also try on a look in the Hottest Bobs Look Book.

Credit: Jim Spellman / WireImage.com

A few days later I saw this shot of Ashely Olsen and was relieved to see her long flowing mane. Some girls are just prettier with long hair.

Are you interested in getting a bob?