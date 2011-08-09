How to Apply Liner On the Bottom Lash Line

Eyeliner has made a bold statement this season, with graphic liner looks and artistic wisps being drawn on many models lids as they waltzed down the runways. Since we all don’t have steady hands to draw intricate designs, and well, we all wouldn’t want to — we’re more interested in knowing how to mix up our cat eyes.

NARS makeup artist Lucinda Barreto shows us how to create a thick line on our bottom lash line (rather than the top) still angling it out into a cat eye look. Follow her steps above to get the look!

Photos by Spencer Wohlrab for Beauty High. Model: Ash, Fusion Models

