How to Apply Cream and Powder Blush

Applying blush can be a bit daunting — if you go overboard, you wind up looking like a clown (and we’re all afraid of them, admit it), but if you don’t put on enough, you look washed out. And then there’s the fear of applying it in the wrong spot (a bright pink line along the jawline doesn’t flatter anyone). So often, we shy away from the product to keep ourselves from making a horrendous beauty mistake. To make everyone a little more comfortable with the product, freelance makeup artist, Erica Maniscalco, shows us how to apply both cream and powder blush.

Cream Blush: The nice thing about cream blush is once you’ve applied your powder, it gives your face a more natural blush tone than a powder blush — and is longer lasting than powder.

Step 1: Once your foundation, concealer, and eyes are complete, but before applying loose setting powder, take the cream blush and dab a little on the cheekbone.



Step 2: Then massage it in with your fingers, pushing towards the hairline. Add as needed, but remember that less is more; it’s always easier to add more after the fact then to remove excess makeup.



Powder Blush: The benefit of using powder blush is that it gives your face a brighter pop of color.



Step 1: Once your look is complete and your powder has been set on your face, take your blush and blush brush, and move your brush in an upward motion towards the hairline on the cheekbone.



Step 2: To finish your look, take a little powder blush and put a bit on your forehead and a little on your chin. Be careful not to use too much!



Step 3: Once that’s complete, if you’d like to add some contouring, use a powder blush that is one shade darker than the blush you just applied. Again with an upward motion, apply this darker blush one inch below your cheekbone while stroking the brush up towards the ear.



Step 4: Go back over your cheek with a clean brush and blend the highlighting and countouring line in together for a natural look.

