How To Add Shimmer Under The Eye For Holiday Parties

A new trend that we’ve been seeing on the runways and red carpets is to line the under side of the eye with a light, shimmery eyeshadow or liner. It tends to brighten up the eye and wake up the face. The shimmer trend will also be a great way to step up your regular look for the holidays. You can make it work for day with a subtle color such as white (it will have you looking that much more like Blake Lively), but if you’d like a more dramatic evening effect, you can use a little more of a vibrant color such as gold or silver (or be daring and try the bright blues and purples we saw on the Spring 2010 runways)! Check out these tips on how to wear metallic makeup this holiday season.

Karen Ali of Pamela Taylor’s Makeup Academy and Studio Team came in and showed us the steps to applying shimmer under your eye.

Step 1:

Dip your fine-tip brush into water and then into the shimmer shadow color you’d like to use.

Step 2:

Starting in the corner of the eye on the lower lid, lightly drag your brush along your bottom lash line until about halfway across your eye.

Step 3:

Take a wet cotton swab and gently rub it along the bottom line to blend the shimmer into the under eye area. This will also help to even out the shimmer. Keep blending with the dry end of the cotton swab until the shimmer is properly blended into the skin.

Step 4:

Finish your look with some mascara and soak in the compliments at all of the holiday parties you attend!

Try our winter white style tips for your upcoming holiday gatherings.