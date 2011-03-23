How To Actually Wear Red Eyeshadow

One of the most coveted trends for spring is red eyeshadow spotted not only on the runways but also in glossy editorials. Transferring that trend from high fashion into everyday life isn’t an easy task though, and as much as we may love a trend, figuring out a way to wear it is another job entirely.

Makeup artist Christina Natale shows us in the steps below how you can make red eyeshadow an acceptable color for day (I know, amazing, right?) or night. Follow the steps below and get in on the trend!

Step 1:

Start with a clean face to lock in moisture (Christina likes to use Evian Spray).

Step 2:

Use MAC Fast Response Eye Cream to help de-puff under the eye and on the eyelid.

Step 3:

Prime the lid with a concealer or shadow primer.

Step 4:

Use a flat tapered brush (it picks up more pigment) to highlight the inner corner of the eyes with a base shadow (Christina used Rice Paper by MAC).

Step 5:

Next take a tapered brush with a pinky-red color. Christina used BH Cosmetics palette, and mixed a pinky-red with a deep red shadow. Apply the shadow close to the lash line, and remember a little goes a long way. Just apply close to the lash and don’t pull over the whole lid. Drag the shadow outwards past the corner of the eye to feather out.

Step 6:

Take a fluffier brush to go over the color and blend and spread upward.

Step 7:

Deepen the red at the strongest part of the arch almost to your pupil, and along the lash line.

Step 8:

For night, finish with eyelash curler and vaseline on lashes.

Photos Courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Sayyora, Women Direct