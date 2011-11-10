How to Achieve that Victoria’s Secret Model Glow

The most watched fashion show of the year is being recorded today (it will air November 29) and just the thought of all of those beautiful Victoria’s Secret Angels strutting down the runway with their perfect hair and makeup makes us almost green with envy. But thankfully, makeup artist Meredith Baraf is here to show us exactly how to get that “Angelic” glow with products from the Victoria’s Secret’s Dream Angels collection(not thatmodel Erin Heatherton needed any makeup to begin with).

[bellasugar]