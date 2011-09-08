How To Achieve Kate Winslet’s Sexy Pony

There are few beauty trends we love more than a chic ponytail. Relatively easy to achieve and maintenance free, I have a feeling I will be pulling my hair back a lot this fall (especially if this rain keeps up). But a plain-old ponytail can get a bit tiresome if you don’t add that extra-oomph. Kate Winslet donned a stylish high ponytail with extra volume at her “Carnage” primere at the Venice International Film Festival.

Here is how Fekkai Celebrity Stylist Renato Campora created the look:

First he applied a spray gel to wet hair to build a solid foundation. After he blow-dried the hair in sections, he let it cool for 10 minutes. He then sectioned off the top portion of hair and brushed the bottom portions back and secured them with a rubber band. Using his hands he then brushed the top portion of the hair back, blending it into the ponytail for a cohesive, volumizing look.

Campora used Fekkai Coiff Bouffant Lifting and Texturizing Spray ($24), Fekkai Salon Technician Care Illuminating Cream ($25) and Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray ($24).