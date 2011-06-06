House Republicans File Bill To Get Rid Of The Tanning Tax

A group of House Republicans has filed to repeal the 10 percent tax on tanning services. The tanning tax, which was put into effect last July 1, was one of the points of debate for the health care law.

Fox News spoke with Rep. Michael Grimm who said, “America’s small businesses and hard-working middle class should not have to foot the bill for Obamacare. The health care law unfairly imposes onerous taxes, like the tan tax, on our nation’s business owners and consumers, slowing economic growth and costing jobs.”

We wonder if Grimm knows about things such as Melanoma, or the rapid growth of skin cancer among young adults. We would like to cross our fingers and hope that the knowledge of skin health may also have an effect on tanning salons as well.

Do you think it’s a good idea to get rid of the tanning tax?